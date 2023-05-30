Madison Square Garden Entertainment (NYSE:MSGE) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment (NYSE:MSGE – Get Rating) in a research note published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued an equal weight rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock.

MSGE has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. They set a buy rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment in a research note on Friday. They set a neutral rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment in a research note on Sunday, April 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Madison Square Garden Entertainment has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $48.50.

Get Madison Square Garden Entertainment alerts:

Madison Square Garden Entertainment Stock Performance

MSGE stock opened at $35.04 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $44.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.98. Madison Square Garden Entertainment has a 12-month low of $28.09 and a 12-month high of $39.19.

Insider Transactions at Madison Square Garden Entertainment

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, Director Isiah Thomas III sold 931 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.48, for a total value of $54,444.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Weik Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 5.2% during the first quarter. Weik Capital Management now owns 4,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $389,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 3.2% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 8,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $707,000 after buying an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 6,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 82.8% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 19.8% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. 73.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Madison Square Garden Entertainment Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. engages in the entertainment business. It produces, presents, or hosts various live entertainment events, including concerts, family shows, and special events, as well as sporting events, such as professional boxing, college basketball and hockey, professional bull riding, mixed martial arts, and esports and wrestling in its venues, including The Garden, Hulu Theater, Radio City Music Hall, and the Beacon Theatre in New York City; and The Chicago Theatre.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Madison Square Garden Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Madison Square Garden Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.