Magellan Gold Co. (OTCMKTS:MAGE) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Magellan Gold Co. (OTCMKTS:MAGE – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a growth of 20.0% from the April 30th total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.
Magellan Gold Stock Performance
Shares of Magellan Gold stock remained flat at $0.18 during trading on Tuesday. Magellan Gold has a 1-year low of $0.05 and a 1-year high of $0.30. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.16.
About Magellan Gold
Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Magellan Gold (MAGE)
