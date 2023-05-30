Magellan Gold Co. (OTCMKTS:MAGE) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Magellan Gold Co. (OTCMKTS:MAGE – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a growth of 20.0% from the April 30th total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Magellan Gold Stock Performance

Shares of Magellan Gold stock remained flat at $0.18 during trading on Tuesday. Magellan Gold has a 1-year low of $0.05 and a 1-year high of $0.30. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.16.

Get Magellan Gold alerts:

About Magellan Gold

(Get Rating)

Featured Stories

Magellan Gold Corp. engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties. It holds interest in the Center Star Mine property. The company was founded by John C. Power and John D. Gibbs on September 28, 2010 and is headquartered in Wallace, ID.

Receive News & Ratings for Magellan Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magellan Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.