Magic Software Enterprises (NASDAQ:MGIC) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $12.43

Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. (NASDAQ:MGIC – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $12.43 and last traded at $12.48, with a volume of 32014 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $13.23.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently weighed in on MGIC. Barclays lowered their price objective on Magic Software Enterprises from $28.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Friday, March 10th. StockNews.com upgraded Magic Software Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th.

Get Magic Software Enterprises alerts:

Magic Software Enterprises Stock Performance

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $13.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $612.64 million, a PE ratio of 16.75 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Magic Software Enterprises Increases Dividend

Magic Software Enterprises ( NASDAQ:MGIC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 9th. The software maker reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $147.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $143.00 million. Magic Software Enterprises had a return on equity of 19.31% and a net margin of 7.21%. Research analysts expect that Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 10th were paid a $0.225 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 6th. This is a boost from Magic Software Enterprises’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.09. This represents a yield of 4.4%. Magic Software Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 75.95%.

Institutional Trading of Magic Software Enterprises

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Magic Software Enterprises by 666.7% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,300 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Magic Software Enterprises during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Simplex Trading LLC increased its position in shares of Magic Software Enterprises by 113.6% during the fourth quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 3,787 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 31,704 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Magic Software Enterprises by 153.1% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,902 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 2,965 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Magic Software Enterprises by 114.3% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,941 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $189,000 after purchasing an additional 5,836 shares in the last quarter. 18.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Magic Software Enterprises

(Get Rating)

Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. engages in the provision of proprietary application development and business process integration platforms, vertical software solutions, and vendor of information technology (IT) outsourcing software services. It operates through Software Services and IT Professional Services segments.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Magic Software Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magic Software Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.