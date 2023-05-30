Manx Financial Group PLC (LON:MFX) to Issue Dividend Increase – GBX 0.38 Per Share

Manx Financial Group PLC (LON:MFX – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Tuesday, May 30th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of GBX 0.38 ($0.00) per share on Wednesday, July 19th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 15th. This is an increase from Manx Financial Group’s previous dividend of $0.24. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.
Manx Financial Group Stock Performance
Manx Financial Group stock traded up GBX 1.20 ($0.01) during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching GBX 24.70 ($0.31). 62,190 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 122,015. Manx Financial Group has a twelve month low of GBX 7.50 ($0.09) and a twelve month high of GBX 29.75 ($0.37). The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 25.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 22.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 110.67, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market cap of £28.42 million, a PE ratio of 783.33 and a beta of 0.75.
Manx Financial Group Company Profile
