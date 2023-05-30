Manx Financial Group PLC (LON:MFX) to Issue Dividend Increase – GBX 0.38 Per Share

Manx Financial Group PLC (LON:MFX – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Tuesday, May 30th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of GBX 0.38 ($0.00) per share on Wednesday, July 19th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 15th. This is an increase from Manx Financial Group’s previous dividend of $0.24. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Manx Financial Group Stock Performance

Manx Financial Group stock traded up GBX 1.20 ($0.01) during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching GBX 24.70 ($0.31). 62,190 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 122,015. Manx Financial Group has a twelve month low of GBX 7.50 ($0.09) and a twelve month high of GBX 29.75 ($0.37). The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 25.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 22.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 110.67, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market cap of £28.42 million, a PE ratio of 783.33 and a beta of 0.75.

Manx Financial Group Company Profile

Manx Financial Group PLC, through its subsidiaries, provides asset and personal finance, and wealth management services in the Isle of Man, the United Kingdom, and the Channel Island. The company provides various financial products and services, such as savings accounts, asset financing, personal loans, block discounting, and other specialist secured credit facilities to consumers and business sectors; and loans to small and medium sized entities, as well as foreign exchange, and hire purchase and leasing brokerage services.

