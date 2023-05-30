Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC) Shares Sold by Cigna Investments Inc. New

Cigna Investments Inc. New lessened its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating) by 4.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,966 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 297 shares during the quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $695,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MPC. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 22,119.1% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,227,468 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $190,449,000 after purchasing an additional 2,217,443 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 89.1% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,431,767 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $122,416,000 after purchasing an additional 674,456 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 79.8% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,156,418 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $98,874,000 after purchasing an additional 513,343 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 64.7% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,061,018 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $90,717,000 after purchasing an additional 416,986 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 104.1% during the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 744,312 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $86,630,000 after purchasing an additional 379,615 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.48% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Kim K.W. Rucker sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $780,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,950 shares in the company, valued at $4,543,500. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, SVP Suzanne Gagle sold 60,019 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.28, for a total transaction of $8,059,351.32. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 45,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,176,477.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Kim K.W. Rucker sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $780,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 34,950 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,543,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on MPC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Marathon Petroleum from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $137.00 to $149.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. StockNews.com lowered Marathon Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 23rd. Mizuho cut their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $160.00 to $148.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Barclays cut their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $139.00 to $124.00 in a research report on Sunday, May 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $154.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $142.13.

Shares of NYSE MPC traded down $1.68 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $107.13. 2,294,997 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,931,143. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a 52-week low of $77.62 and a 52-week high of $138.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.45 billion, a PE ratio of 3.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.90. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $120.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $121.07.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $6.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.23 by $0.86. The business had revenue of $35.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.17 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a return on equity of 46.49% and a net margin of 9.28%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.49 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 19.23 EPS for the current year.

Marathon Petroleum announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Tuesday, May 2nd that permits the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the oil and gas company to buy up to 10.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 17th will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 16th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.80%. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.04%.

Marathon Petroleum Corp. is an independent company, which engages in the refining, marketing, and transportation of petroleum products in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Refining and Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining and Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast and Midwest regions of the United States, purchases ethanol and refined products for resale and distributes refined products through various means, including barges, terminals, and trucks that the company owns or operates.

