Marco Investment Management LLC Invests $253,000 in AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON)

Marco Investment Management LLC bought a new position in AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 3,353 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $253,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AAON. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AAON by 39.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 598 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Group One Trading L.P. purchased a new position in shares of AAON in the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of AAON in the 1st quarter valued at about $53,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of AAON by 90.0% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,995 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 945 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of AAON by 17.8% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,060 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.08% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AAON opened at $90.72 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $94.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $84.90. AAON, Inc. has a twelve month low of $48.97 and a twelve month high of $104.32. The company has a market capitalization of $4.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.18 and a beta of 0.79.

AAON ( NASDAQ:AAON Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The construction company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.13. AAON had a net margin of 12.26% and a return on equity of 21.81%. The firm had revenue of $265.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $248.28 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.33 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 45.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that AAON, Inc. will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 8th. This is an increase from AAON’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.53%. AAON’s payout ratio is 21.92%.

In other news, VP Casey Kidwell sold 1,607 shares of AAON stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.63, for a total transaction of $148,856.41. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,616 shares in the company, valued at $242,320.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, VP Casey Kidwell sold 1,607 shares of AAON stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.63, for a total transaction of $148,856.41. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,616 shares in the company, valued at $242,320.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Gary D. Fields sold 504 shares of AAON stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.04, for a total transaction of $48,908.16. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 39,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,864,812.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,731 shares of company stock worth $719,694 over the last ninety days. 19.16% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AAON has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of AAON in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. CJS Securities downgraded shares of AAON from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of AAON from $100.00 to $115.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th.

AAON, Inc engages in the engineering, manufacturing, marketing and sale of air conditioning and heating equipment. It operates through the following segments: Units, Parts-External, Parts-Internal, and Other. Its products include air handling units, self contained units, packaged rooftop units, geothermal heat units, controls, and coils.

