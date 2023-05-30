Marco Investment Management LLC Reduces Holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Marco Investment Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 34.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,079 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 568 shares during the quarter. Marco Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $224,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Auxano Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Visa by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Auxano Advisors LLC now owns 14,206 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $2,951,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Domani Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Visa by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Domani Wealth LLC now owns 1,729 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $359,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Pitti Group Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Visa by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Pitti Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,802 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $790,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. S.C. Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Visa by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. S.C. Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,140 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $445,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Greenwood Capital Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Visa by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC now owns 1,645 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $342,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.87% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on V shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Visa in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Visa from $253.00 to $263.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. 22nd Century Group reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Visa in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Visa from $272.00 to $284.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Visa from $250.00 to $260.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Visa presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $260.08.

Visa Stock Down 0.5 %

V stock opened at $223.96 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $419.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.08, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.50. Visa Inc. has a one year low of $174.60 and a one year high of $235.57. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $228.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $221.28.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The credit-card processor reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $7.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.79 billion. Visa had a net margin of 50.95% and a return on equity of 50.21%. Visa’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.79 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 8.58 EPS for the current year.

Visa Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.80%. Visa’s payout ratio is 24.06%.

Insider Transactions at Visa

In other news, Chairman Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 58,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.99, for a total value of $12,991,420.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 162,354 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,365,672.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Chairman Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 58,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.99, for a total value of $12,991,420.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 162,354 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,365,672.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.87, for a total value of $1,746,525.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 154,854 shares in the company, valued at $36,060,850.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 174,277 shares of company stock worth $40,009,794 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Visa Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among a global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit cards, credit cards, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global automated teller machines (ATMs).

Further Reading

