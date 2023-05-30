Marco Investment Management LLC Takes Position in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

Marco Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 1,690 shares of the game software company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of EA. MCF Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 2,500.0% during the 3rd quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 260 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 70.1% during the 2nd quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 262 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 128.9% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 293 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 164.9% during the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 294 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Electronic Arts in the 3rd quarter worth $40,000. Institutional investors own 89.46% of the company’s stock.

EA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $155.00 to $138.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $124.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $132.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Electronic Arts from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $150.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Electronic Arts in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $136.88.

In related news, CAO Eric Charles Kelly sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.19, for a total transaction of $250,380.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $765,161.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In other Electronic Arts news, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.92, for a total value of $644,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 65,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,415,124.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CAO Eric Charles Kelly sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.19, for a total transaction of $250,380.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $765,161.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 31,339 shares of company stock valued at $3,912,289 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ EA opened at $126.98 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $124.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $122.24. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 52-week low of $108.53 and a 52-week high of $142.79. The company has a market cap of $34.82 billion, a PE ratio of 44.18, a P/E/G ratio of 5.61 and a beta of 0.87.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The game software company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by ($1.35). Electronic Arts had a net margin of 10.80% and a return on equity of 16.42%. The business had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.73 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.82 earnings per share. Electronic Arts’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 4.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.60%. Electronic Arts’s payout ratio is 26.48%.

Electronic Arts, Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Anthem, Need for Speed, and Plants v.

