Marks and Spencer Group (OTCMKTS:MAKSY) Price Target Raised to GBX 220

Marks and Spencer Group (OTCMKTS:MAKSY – Get Rating) had its target price raised by Barclays from GBX 200 ($2.47) to GBX 220 ($2.72) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Marks and Spencer Group from GBX 210 ($2.60) to GBX 235 ($2.90) in a report on Thursday, May 25th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Marks and Spencer Group from GBX 150 ($1.85) to GBX 200 ($2.47) in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Marks and Spencer Group from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Marks and Spencer Group from GBX 115 ($1.42) to GBX 130 ($1.61) in a report on Monday, March 27th. Finally, Peel Hunt raised shares of Marks and Spencer Group to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, May 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $186.57.

Marks and Spencer Group Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of MAKSY stock opened at $4.52 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. Marks and Spencer Group has a one year low of $2.03 and a one year high of $4.68.

Marks and Spencer Group Company Profile

Marks & Spencer Group Plc engages in the retail of clothes, food, and home products. It operates through the following segments: UK Clothing and Home, UK Food, International, Ocado, and All Other. The UK Clothing and Home segment retails womenswear, menswear, lingerie, kidswear and home products. The UK Food segment includes the results of the UK retail food business and UK Food franchise operations.

