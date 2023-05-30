Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) Shares Sold by Cigna Investments Inc. New

Cigna Investments Inc. New reduced its position in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,290 shares of the company’s stock after selling 69 shares during the quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $489,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marriott International during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE acquired a new position in shares of Marriott International during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Old North State Trust LLC purchased a new stake in Marriott International during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. TLW Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Marriott International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Mach 1 Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Marriott International during the third quarter worth approximately $42,000. 58.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Marriott International stock traded down $2.70 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $169.06. The stock had a trading volume of 467,406 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,763,203. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.56, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.09, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.57. Marriott International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $131.01 and a 1-year high of $183.27. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $169.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $165.59.

Marriott International ( NASDAQ:MAR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $5.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.44 billion. Marriott International had a return on equity of 272.54% and a net margin of 12.34%. Marriott International’s revenue was up 33.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.25 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Marriott International, Inc. will post 8.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, May 26th will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 25th. This is a boost from Marriott International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Marriott International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.33%.

In related news, CEO Anthony Capuano sold 16,159 shares of Marriott International stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.33, for a total transaction of $2,849,316.47. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 157,786 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,822,405.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Marriott International news, EVP Drew Pinto sold 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.75, for a total value of $123,725.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $836,734.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Anthony Capuano sold 16,159 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.33, for a total value of $2,849,316.47. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 157,786 shares in the company, valued at $27,822,405.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 23,484 shares of company stock worth $4,131,974. 12.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on MAR shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Marriott International from $163.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Marriott International from $168.00 to $177.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Marriott International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $204.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Marriott International from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their price objective on Marriott International from $170.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $184.00.

Marriott International, Inc engages in the operation and franchise of hotel, residential, and timeshare properties. It operates through the following geography segments: U.S. & Canada, Asia Pacific, and Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA). The company was founded by J. Willard Marriott and Alice Sheets Marriott in 1927 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

