Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) Price Target Raised to $65.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Rating) had its price target raised by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $50.00 to $65.00 in a research note published on Friday, The Fly reports.

MRVL has been the subject of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Marvell Technology from $41.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Marvell Technology from $58.00 to $56.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. KeyCorp cut their price objective on Marvell Technology from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Citigroup cut their price objective on Marvell Technology from $65.00 to $58.00 in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Marvell Technology in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $62.85.

Marvell Technology Trading Up 32.4 %

Shares of MRVL opened at $65.51 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $42.18 and a 200 day moving average of $41.91. Marvell Technology has a fifty-two week low of $33.75 and a fifty-two week high of $65.75. The firm has a market cap of $56.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -344.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 23.03 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.37.

Marvell Technology Announces Dividend

Marvell Technology ( NASDAQ:MRVL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 25th. The semiconductor company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 billion. Marvell Technology had a positive return on equity of 7.37% and a negative net margin of 2.88%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.37 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Marvell Technology will post 0.85 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 7th were paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 5th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.37%. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently -126.32%.

Insider Transactions at Marvell Technology

In other news, EVP Dean E. Jr. Jarnac sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.05, for a total transaction of $720,600.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,783.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Dean E. Jr. Jarnac sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.05, for a total value of $720,600.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,783.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Dean E. Jr. Jarnac sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $270,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 12,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $579,555. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Marvell Technology

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MRVL. FMR LLC raised its position in Marvell Technology by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 128,532,727 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,565,467,000 after purchasing an additional 555,578 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Marvell Technology by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 66,690,673 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,861,697,000 after purchasing an additional 598,783 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Marvell Technology by 118,898.0% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 62,452,538 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,313,242,000 after purchasing an additional 62,400,056 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 123.6% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 42,009,812 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,819,025,000 after buying an additional 23,220,407 shares during the period. Finally, T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 25,272,190 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $936,082,000 after buying an additional 1,603,857 shares during the period. 81.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Marvell Technology Company Profile

Marvell Technology, Inc engages in the provision of data infrastructure semiconductor solutions. It offers compute, networking, storage, and custom solutions. The firm designs, develops, and sells integrated circuits. The company was founded by Wei Li Dai, Pantas Sutardja, and Sehat Sutardja in 1995 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

