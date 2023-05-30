Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning.

MDT has been the subject of several other reports. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Medtronic from $93.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Friday. Barclays raised Medtronic from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a report on Monday, April 24th. UBS Group lowered Medtronic from a buy rating to a sell rating and reduced their target price for the company from $127.00 to $79.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their target price on Medtronic from $100.00 to $99.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Medtronic from $80.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $90.53.

Medtronic Stock Performance

Shares of MDT stock opened at $81.46 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $108.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.71. Medtronic has a 52 week low of $75.76 and a 52 week high of $100.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $84.88 and a 200-day moving average of $82.11.

Medtronic Increases Dividend

Medtronic ( NYSE:MDT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 25th. The medical technology company reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.01. Medtronic had a return on equity of 13.54% and a net margin of 12.03%. The company had revenue of $8.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.25 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.52 EPS. Medtronic’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Medtronic will post 5.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 23rd will be given a $0.69 dividend. This is a boost from Medtronic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 22nd. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.39%. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is presently 96.45%.

Institutional Trading of Medtronic

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Medtronic by 127,655.1% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,160,371 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,100,544,000 after buying an additional 14,149,287 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Medtronic during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,062,316,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Medtronic by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 115,998,561 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $9,366,883,000 after buying an additional 5,620,477 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Medtronic by 33.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 19,374,686 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,564,508,000 after buying an additional 4,816,172 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Providence Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Medtronic by 9,401.6% during the 1st quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,522,782 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $56,100,000 after buying an additional 4,475,182 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.37% of the company’s stock.

Medtronic Company Profile

Medtronic Plc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of device-based medical therapies and services. It operates through the following segments: Cardiovascular Porrtfolio, Neuroscience Portfolio, Medical Surgical Portfolio, and Diabetes Operating Unit.

