Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) Shares Purchased by Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC

Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC increased its position in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) by 14.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 14,634 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,860 shares during the quarter. Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $1,137,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Syverson Strege & Co raised its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 52.9% in the fourth quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 341 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in Medtronic by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,749 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $369,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Auxano Advisors LLC boosted its position in Medtronic by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Auxano Advisors LLC now owns 8,055 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $626,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust boosted its position in Medtronic by 4.2% in the third quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust now owns 3,149 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $254,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oak Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Medtronic by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Oak Asset Management LLC now owns 37,448 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,910,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MDT opened at $81.46 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $84.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $82.11. Medtronic plc has a fifty-two week low of $75.76 and a fifty-two week high of $100.61. The firm has a market cap of $108.38 billion, a PE ratio of 28.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.71.

Medtronic ( NYSE:MDT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 25th. The medical technology company reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $8.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.25 billion. Medtronic had a return on equity of 13.54% and a net margin of 12.03%. The business’s revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.52 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Medtronic plc will post 5.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.69 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 22nd. This is a boost from Medtronic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.39%. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 96.45%.

Several research firms have commented on MDT. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Medtronic from $80.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Barclays raised Medtronic from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Morgan Stanley raised Medtronic from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $104.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price target on Medtronic from $100.00 to $99.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $89.00 price target on shares of Medtronic in a report on Friday, April 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $91.37.

Medtronic Plc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of device-based medical therapies and services. It operates through the following segments: Cardiovascular Porrtfolio, Neuroscience Portfolio, Medical Surgical Portfolio, and Diabetes Operating Unit.

