Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) Shares Sold by TFC Financial Management Inc.

TFC Financial Management Inc. trimmed its position in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) by 28.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 845 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 336 shares during the quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $66,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 5.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 115,998,561 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $9,366,883,000 after acquiring an additional 5,620,477 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 33.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 19,374,686 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,564,508,000 after acquiring an additional 4,816,172 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Medtronic by 1,041.4% in the 4th quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 2,160,571 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $167,920,000 after purchasing an additional 1,971,275 shares in the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH raised its holdings in Medtronic by 164.5% during the fourth quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 2,337,084 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $181,638,000 after purchasing an additional 1,453,349 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its position in Medtronic by 45.5% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 4,601,920 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $371,605,000 after purchasing an additional 1,439,900 shares in the last quarter. 80.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Medtronic alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley upgraded Medtronic from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $104.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Medtronic from $93.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $89.00 price target on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price target on Medtronic from $100.00 to $99.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, UBS Group cut Medtronic from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $127.00 to $79.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $91.37.

Medtronic Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE:MDT traded up $1.16 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $82.62. 4,653,564 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,184,809. The firm has a market cap of $109.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.89, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 2.39. Medtronic plc has a 52-week low of $75.76 and a 52-week high of $100.61. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $84.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $82.11.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 25th. The medical technology company reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.01. Medtronic had a return on equity of 13.54% and a net margin of 12.03%. The company had revenue of $8.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.25 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.52 EPS. Medtronic’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Medtronic plc will post 5.06 EPS for the current year.

Medtronic Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Investors of record on Friday, June 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.69 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 22nd. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.34%. This is a positive change from Medtronic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. Medtronic’s payout ratio is currently 96.45%.

Medtronic Profile

(Get Rating)

Medtronic Plc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of device-based medical therapies and services. It operates through the following segments: Cardiovascular Porrtfolio, Neuroscience Portfolio, Medical Surgical Portfolio, and Diabetes Operating Unit.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Medtronic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medtronic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.