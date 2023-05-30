Megan Clarken Sells 5,496 Shares of Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ:CRTO) Stock

Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ:CRTO – Get Rating) CEO Megan Clarken sold 5,496 shares of Criteo stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.82, for a total transaction of $174,882.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 428,805 shares in the company, valued at $13,644,575.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Megan Clarken also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 13th, Megan Clarken sold 2,294 shares of Criteo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.45, for a total transaction of $67,558.30.

On Thursday, March 9th, Megan Clarken sold 51,449 shares of Criteo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.89, for a total transaction of $1,589,259.61.

Criteo Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CRTO traded down $0.25 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $31.91. 248,923 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 249,216. The company has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.57 and a beta of 0.89. Criteo S.A. has a 1 year low of $20.56 and a 1 year high of $36.76. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $31.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.84.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Criteo

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Standard Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Criteo during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in shares of Criteo by 128.2% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,043 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 586 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Criteo by 106.2% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,371 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 706 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Criteo in the 1st quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Natixis boosted its position in shares of Criteo by 284.0% in the 4th quarter. Natixis now owns 3,959 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 2,928 shares in the last quarter. 88.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CRTO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Benchmark lifted their target price on shares of Criteo from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on shares of Criteo from $38.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. TheStreet lowered shares of Criteo from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on shares of Criteo from $39.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Finally, Huber Research lowered shares of Criteo from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Criteo presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.00.

About Criteo

Criteo SA is a global technology company, which specializes in digital performance marketing. The firm enables e-commerce companies to leverage large volumes of granular data to engage and convert their customers. It operates through the following segments: Marketing Solutions and Retail Media. The Marketing Solutions segment allows commerce companies to address multiple marketing goals by engaging their consumers with personalized ads across the web, mobile and offline store environments.

See Also

