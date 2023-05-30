Megan Clarken Sells 5,496 Shares of Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ:CRTO) Stock

Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ:CRTO – Get Rating) CEO Megan Clarken sold 5,496 shares of Criteo stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.82, for a total transaction of $174,882.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 428,805 shares in the company, valued at $13,644,575.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.
Megan Clarken also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, March 13th, Megan Clarken sold 2,294 shares of Criteo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.45, for a total transaction of $67,558.30.
- On Thursday, March 9th, Megan Clarken sold 51,449 shares of Criteo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.89, for a total transaction of $1,589,259.61.
Shares of NASDAQ CRTO traded down $0.25 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $31.91. 248,923 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 249,216. The company has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.57 and a beta of 0.89. Criteo S.A. has a 1 year low of $20.56 and a 1 year high of $36.76. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $31.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.84.
CRTO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Benchmark lifted their target price on shares of Criteo from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on shares of Criteo from $38.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. TheStreet lowered shares of Criteo from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on shares of Criteo from $39.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Finally, Huber Research lowered shares of Criteo from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Criteo presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.00.
Criteo SA is a global technology company, which specializes in digital performance marketing. The firm enables e-commerce companies to leverage large volumes of granular data to engage and convert their customers. It operates through the following segments: Marketing Solutions and Retail Media. The Marketing Solutions segment allows commerce companies to address multiple marketing goals by engaging their consumers with personalized ads across the web, mobile and offline store environments.
