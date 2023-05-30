Merriman Wealth Management LLC Buys 6,143 Shares of Avantis Responsible Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVSE)

Merriman Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Avantis Responsible Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVSE – Get Rating) by 64.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 15,603 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,143 shares during the period. Merriman Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Avantis Responsible Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $666,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Avantis Responsible Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $5,198,000. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its stake in Avantis Responsible Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 203.9% in the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 51,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,006,000 after purchasing an additional 34,754 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Avantis Responsible Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the second quarter valued at $1,010,000. Highland Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Avantis Responsible Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Highland Financial Advisors LLC now owns 11,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $501,000 after buying an additional 726 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthstream Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Avantis Responsible Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $338,000.

Get Avantis Responsible Emerging Markets Equity ETF alerts:

Avantis Responsible Emerging Markets Equity ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA AVSE opened at $44.86 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.59 million, a P/E ratio of 9.08 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $44.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.31. Avantis Responsible Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $37.28 and a 1 year high of $47.86.

Avantis Responsible Emerging Markets Equity ETF Profile

The Avantis Responsible Emerging Markets Equity ETF (AVSE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively invests in companies of all market capitalizations in emerging markets. Holdings are screened for multiple ESG metrics and fundamental criteria AVSE was launched on Mar 28, 2022 and is managed by American Century Investments.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVSE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Avantis Responsible Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVSE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Avantis Responsible Emerging Markets Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avantis Responsible Emerging Markets Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.