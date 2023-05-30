Merriman Wealth Management LLC Buys 880 Shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Merriman Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) by 45.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,814 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 880 shares during the quarter. Merriman Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $337,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of 3M by 7.2% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,315,417 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,684,639,000 after purchasing an additional 758,126 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of 3M by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 7,413,149 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,103,670,000 after buying an additional 44,714 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of 3M by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 6,435,688 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $771,768,000 after buying an additional 72,332 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of 3M by 14.7% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,153,562 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $378,211,000 after acquiring an additional 404,120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of 3M by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,557,180 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $306,667,000 after acquiring an additional 26,323 shares during the last quarter. 65.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at 3M

In related news, EVP Eric D. Hammes sold 6,487 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.33, for a total value of $683,275.71. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,098,591.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Eric D. Hammes sold 6,487 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.33, for a total value of $683,275.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,098,591.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Khandpur K. Ashish sold 9,432 shares of 3M stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.27, for a total value of $936,314.64. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,943 shares in the company, valued at $2,079,011.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

3M Price Performance

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MMM. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on 3M from $110.00 to $103.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of 3M from $105.00 to $103.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of 3M from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of 3M from $89.00 to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on 3M in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $122.69.

3M stock traded down $1.40 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $95.54. 403,695 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,373,314. The company’s fifty day moving average is $102.40 and its 200-day moving average is $113.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.42. 3M has a 52 week low of $95.35 and a 52 week high of $152.30. The firm has a market cap of $52.71 billion, a PE ratio of 10.05, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.95.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The conglomerate reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $8.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.51 billion. 3M had a return on equity of 36.48% and a net margin of 16.31%. The firm’s revenue was down 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.65 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that 3M will post 8.66 EPS for the current year.

3M Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 12th. Investors of record on Friday, May 19th will be paid a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.28%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 18th. 3M’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.18%.

3M Company Profile

3M Co is a technology company, which manufactures industrial, safety, and consumer products. It operates through the following segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, Consumer, and Corporate and Unallocated. The Safety and Industrial segment consists of personal safety, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules.

