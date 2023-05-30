Merriman Wealth Management LLC Has $666,000 Stock Position in Avantis Responsible Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVSE)

Merriman Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Avantis Responsible Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVSE – Get Rating) by 64.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,603 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,143 shares during the period. Merriman Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Avantis Responsible Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $666,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Avantis Responsible Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,010,000. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Avantis Responsible Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 203.9% during the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 51,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,006,000 after acquiring an additional 34,754 shares during the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC bought a new position in shares of Avantis Responsible Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $143,000. PrairieView Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Avantis Responsible Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 49.4% during the fourth quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 1,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 519 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Avantis Responsible Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $5,198,000.

Avantis Responsible Emerging Markets Equity ETF Stock Performance

AVSE stock opened at $44.86 on Tuesday. Avantis Responsible Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $37.28 and a 52-week high of $47.86. The company has a market capitalization of $51.59 million, a P/E ratio of 9.08 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $44.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.31.

Avantis Responsible Emerging Markets Equity ETF Company Profile

The Avantis Responsible Emerging Markets Equity ETF (AVSE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively invests in companies of all market capitalizations in emerging markets. Holdings are screened for multiple ESG metrics and fundamental criteria AVSE was launched on Mar 28, 2022 and is managed by American Century Investments.

