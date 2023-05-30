Merriman Wealth Management LLC Has $848,000 Stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Merriman Wealth Management LLC decreased its stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,957 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 99 shares during the quarter. Merriman Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $848,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. My Personal CFO LLC acquired a new position in Walmart in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Walmart by 112.0% in the third quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 212 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. JDM Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Walmart in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Walmart by 105.3% in the fourth quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC now owns 195 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legend Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Walmart in the third quarter worth $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.27% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other Walmart news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 1,957,377 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.72, for a total transaction of $275,442,091.44. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 255,973,516 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,020,593,171.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 1,957,377 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.72, for a total transaction of $275,442,091.44. Following the sale, the insider now owns 255,973,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,020,593,171.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director S Robson Walton sold 1,155,149 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.56, for a total value of $162,367,743.44. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 263,149,132 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,988,241,993.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 18,996,854 shares of company stock valued at $2,691,961,191 over the last three months. Insiders own 47.06% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE WMT opened at $145.66 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $148.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $145.99. Walmart Inc. has a 52 week low of $117.90 and a 52 week high of $154.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $392.90 billion, a PE ratio of 35.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 0.48.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 18th. The retailer reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.15. Walmart had a return on equity of 21.30% and a net margin of 1.82%. The company had revenue of $152.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $147.91 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.30 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 6.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

WMT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays boosted their target price on Walmart from $159.00 to $162.00 in a research report on Sunday, May 21st. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Walmart from $170.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. 92 Resources restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Walmart in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. Evercore ISI upgraded Walmart from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $145.00 to $160.00 in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Walmart in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Walmart presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $166.13.

Walmart Profile

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

