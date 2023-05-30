Merriman Wealth Management LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Merriman Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating) by 4.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,157 shares of the company’s stock after selling 110 shares during the quarter. Merriman Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $522,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cottage Street Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 19,784.8% in the fourth quarter. Cottage Street Advisors LLC now owns 4,334,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $912,000 after purchasing an additional 4,313,088 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 104.0% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,312,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,043,088,000 after purchasing an additional 2,197,924 shares in the last quarter. Cowa LLC raised its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 4,837.6% in the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 993,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,817,000 after purchasing an additional 973,182 shares in the last quarter. Parker Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $105,988,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 5.5% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,107,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,777,579,000 after purchasing an additional 424,504 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of IJH opened at $244.34 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $245.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $250.40. The company has a market capitalization of $64.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.24 and a beta of 1.12. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $217.39 and a 1-year high of $272.95.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

