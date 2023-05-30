Merriman Wealth Management LLC Makes New $230,000 Investment in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Merriman Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 1,467 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $230,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. TD Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Waste Management in the third quarter valued at about $33,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC bought a new position in shares of Waste Management during the fourth quarter worth approximately $47,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE boosted its stake in Waste Management by 387.9% in the 4th quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE now owns 322 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the period. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Waste Management during the 1st quarter worth $58,000. Finally, Chiron Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Waste Management during the first quarter worth $68,000. 78.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have weighed in on WM shares. Truist Financial started coverage on shares of Waste Management in a research note on Monday, April 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $190.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Waste Management from $167.00 to $166.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 6th. 51job restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Waste Management in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $157.00 to $151.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Waste Management from $158.00 to $167.00 in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $176.64.

Waste Management Price Performance

Shares of NYSE WM traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $161.43. 130,475 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,713,608. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21. Waste Management, Inc. has a one year low of $138.89 and a one year high of $175.98. The stock has a market cap of $65.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.54, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.72. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $163.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $159.08.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $4.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.86 billion. Waste Management had a return on equity of 33.23% and a net margin of 11.33%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.29 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Waste Management, Inc. will post 6.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Waste Management Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 16th. Investors of record on Friday, June 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 1st. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.28%.

Waste Management Company Profile

Waste Management, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of waste management environmental services. It operates through the following segments: East Tier, West Tier, and Other. The East Tier segment consists of Eastern U.S., the Great Lakes Region, and Canada. The West Tier segment includes the upper Midwest region and British Columbia, Canada.

Featured Stories

