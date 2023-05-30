Merriman Wealth Management LLC Makes New $807,000 Investment in iShares MSCI Canada ETF (NYSEARCA:EWC)

Merriman Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF (NYSEARCA:EWC – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 24,647 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $807,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $99,000. Y.D. More Investments Ltd bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Commerce Bank grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 7,617 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $249,000 after purchasing an additional 451 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 183,613 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,010,000 after purchasing an additional 1,990 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Canada ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $216,000.

iShares MSCI Canada ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:EWC opened at $33.79 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.47 billion, a PE ratio of 14.06 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.34. iShares MSCI Canada ETF has a fifty-two week low of $29.55 and a fifty-two week high of $38.60.

iShares MSCI Canada ETF Profile

iShares MSCI Canada ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Canada Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Canadian market, as measured by the MSCI Canada Index (the Index).

