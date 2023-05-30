Merriman Wealth Management LLC Purchases 1,170 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Merriman Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Get Rating) by 34.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,534 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,170 shares during the quarter. Merriman Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $971,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,723 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $583,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 2.8% in the third quarter. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC now owns 1,707 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $359,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 773 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $166,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,688 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $362,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sage Capital Advisors llc grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Sage Capital Advisors llc now owns 2,132 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $457,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IWF opened at $261.80 on Tuesday. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $202.05 and a 12 month high of $261.83. The stock has a market cap of $67.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.14 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $245.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $233.23.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

