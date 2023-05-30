Merriman Wealth Management LLC Purchases Shares of 7,323 iShares MSCI South Korea ETF (NYSEARCA:EWY)

Merriman Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF (NYSEARCA:EWY – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 7,323 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $414,000.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of EWY. Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Private Trust Co. NA raised its position in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 266.1% in the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 659 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 479 shares during the last quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments acquired a new position in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. WestEnd Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 82.7% in the 4th quarter. WestEnd Advisors LLC now owns 877 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 397 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $77,000.
Shares of EWY stock traded up $0.34 on Tuesday, reaching $63.44. 656,600 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,529,995. iShares MSCI South Korea ETF has a one year low of $47.19 and a one year high of $68.81. The stock has a market cap of $3.45 billion, a PE ratio of 7.39 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $61.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.20.
iShares MSCI South Korea Capped ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Korea 25/50 Index (the Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Stock Market Division of the Korean Exchange.
