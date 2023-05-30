Merriman Wealth Management LLC Reduces Position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Merriman Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,788 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 87 shares during the period. Merriman Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $508,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of JPM. REDW Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. REDW Wealth LLC now owns 6,665 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $894,000 after buying an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Coco Enterprises LLC lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Coco Enterprises LLC now owns 3,510 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $471,000 after buying an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Pitcairn Co. lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 26,992 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,620,000 after buying an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Dean Investment Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 20.1% during the 4th quarter. Dean Investment Associates LLC now owns 35,085 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,705,000 after buying an additional 5,860 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,555,281 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $476,762,000 after buying an additional 232,991 shares in the last quarter. 67.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Daniel E. Pinto sold 113,640 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.93, for a total value of $15,447,085.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 566,665 shares in the company, valued at $77,026,773.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, Vice Chairman Peter Scher sold 1,240 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.02, for a total value of $167,424.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 45,056 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,083,461.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Daniel E. Pinto sold 113,640 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.93, for a total transaction of $15,447,085.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 566,665 shares in the company, valued at approximately $77,026,773.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 136,578 shares of company stock worth $18,543,247 over the last quarter. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of JPM stock opened at $136.77 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $134.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $135.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $399.68 billion, a PE ratio of 10.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.10. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $101.28 and a fifty-two week high of $144.34.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $4.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.41 by $0.69. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 16.02% and a net margin of 23.73%. The business had revenue of $38.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.77 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.63 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 14.29 earnings per share for the current year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 6th will be given a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 5th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.92%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.52%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently issued reports on JPM shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $131.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $169.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. 92 Resources reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $147.00 to $151.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $157.65.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company, which engages in providing financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

Featured Stories

