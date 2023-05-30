Merriman Wealth Management LLC Sells 2,243 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Merriman Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 26.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 6,387 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 2,243 shares during the quarter. Merriman Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $567,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Alphabet by 1,885.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 422,194,039 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $40,593,957,000 after buying an additional 400,930,216 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Alphabet by 1,857.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 364,589,580 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $35,055,286,000 after buying an additional 345,962,033 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Alphabet by 1,770.6% during the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 203,484,912 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $19,639,414,000 after buying an additional 192,607,045 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in Alphabet by 1,851.7% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 196,897,894 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $18,931,733,000 after buying an additional 186,809,281 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in Alphabet by 1,862.3% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 63,184,850 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $6,075,223,000 after buying an additional 59,964,963 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 28.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on GOOG shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $120.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Alphabet from $122.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $128.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $130.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $125.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $132.80.

Insider Transactions at Alphabet

Alphabet Stock Performance

In other news, Director Frances Arnold sold 950 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.25, for a total value of $118,987.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,633,260. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other Alphabet news, major shareholder 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 100,772 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.13, for a total transaction of $1,423,908.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,421,476 shares in the company, valued at approximately $161,385,455.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Frances Arnold sold 950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.25, for a total value of $118,987.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 13,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,633,260. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders purchased 732,217 shares of company stock valued at $21,135,371 and sold 761,854 shares valued at $30,767,259. 12.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:GOOG opened at $124.93 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.59 trillion, a P/E ratio of 27.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $110.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $100.31. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $83.45 and a twelve month high of $127.05. The company has a quick ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $69.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.80 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 22.84% and a net margin of 20.58%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.23 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.41 EPS for the current year.

About Alphabet

(Get Rating)

Alphabet, Inc engages in the business of delivering online advertising, cloud-based solutions that provide enterprise customers with infrastructure and platform services, the provision of communication and collaboration tools, and sales of other products and services such as apps and in-app purchases, hardware, and subscription-based products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.