Merriman Wealth Management LLC Sells 2,622 Shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL)

Merriman Wealth Management LLC lessened its position in shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL – Get Rating) by 7.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,020 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,622 shares during the quarter. Merriman Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF were worth $946,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pensionmark Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Pensionmark Financial Group LLC now owns 12,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $336,000 after acquiring an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its stake in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 54.9% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 6,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,000 after purchasing an additional 488 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its stake in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 9,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,000 after purchasing an additional 542 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clear Investment Research LLC increased its stake in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 80,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,185,000 after purchasing an additional 548 shares in the last quarter.
VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF Trading Up 0.3 %
Shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF stock opened at $27.32 on Tuesday. VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $25.75 and a 12-month high of $29.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.99 and a beta of 0.52. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.48.
VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF Cuts Dividend
VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF Company Profile
The VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (ANGL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of bonds that were rated investment grade at issuance but later downgraded to sub-investment grade. ANGL was launched on Apr 10, 2012 and is managed by VanEck.
