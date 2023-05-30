Merriman Wealth Management LLC Sells 99 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Merriman Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,957 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 99 shares during the quarter. Merriman Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $848,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. My Personal CFO LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walmart during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Walmart by 105.3% during the fourth quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC now owns 195 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. JDM Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walmart during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Walmart by 112.0% during the third quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 212 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Biltmore Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Walmart in the fourth quarter valued at about $8,391,773,000. Institutional investors own 31.27% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Walmart news, major shareholder Jim C. Walton sold 536,493 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.47, for a total transaction of $75,361,171.71. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 264,304,281 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,126,822,352.07. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder Jim C. Walton sold 536,493 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.47, for a total transaction of $75,361,171.71. Following the sale, the insider now owns 264,304,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,126,822,352.07. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP John R. Furner sold 4,375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.00, for a total value of $660,625.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 286,617 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,279,167. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 18,996,854 shares of company stock worth $2,691,961,191 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 47.06% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Stock Performance

WMT opened at $145.66 on Tuesday. Walmart Inc. has a 12-month low of $117.90 and a 12-month high of $154.64. The stock has a market cap of $392.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.20, a PEG ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 0.48. The business has a 50 day moving average of $148.97 and a 200-day moving average of $145.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 18th. The retailer reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.15. Walmart had a return on equity of 21.30% and a net margin of 1.82%. The company had revenue of $152.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $147.91 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.30 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 6.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently commented on WMT. Barclays upped their price objective on Walmart from $159.00 to $162.00 in a report on Sunday, May 21st. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Walmart in a report on Friday, May 19th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Walmart from $165.00 to $170.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th. Gordon Haskett upgraded Walmart from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $155.00 to $165.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $170.00 price target on shares of Walmart in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Walmart presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $166.13.

Walmart Profile

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

