Merriman Wealth Management LLC Takes $257,000 Position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Merriman Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 1,238 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock, valued at approximately $257,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates acquired a new position in shares of Visa in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. JDM Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Visa during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Visa in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. TD Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Visa during the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, St. James Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Visa by 58.7% in the fourth quarter. St. James Investment Advisors LLC now owns 219 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Visa alerts:

Visa Trading Down 1.0 %

V traded down $2.15 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $222.86. 1,075,711 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,988,202. The company has a market cap of $417.49 billion, a PE ratio of 29.94, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $228.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $221.28. Visa Inc. has a 1-year low of $174.60 and a 1-year high of $235.57.

Visa Dividend Announcement

Visa ( NYSE:V Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The credit-card processor reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $7.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.79 billion. Visa had a net margin of 50.95% and a return on equity of 50.21%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.79 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 8.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 12th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 11th. Visa’s payout ratio is currently 24.06%.

Insider Activity at Visa

In other news, CFO Vasant M. Prabhu sold 13,343 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.26, for a total transaction of $3,125,731.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 73,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,250,437.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Tullier Kelly Mahon sold 54,146 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.55, for a total transaction of $12,591,652.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 26,674 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,203,038.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Vasant M. Prabhu sold 13,343 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.26, for a total value of $3,125,731.18. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 73,638 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,250,437.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 174,277 shares of company stock worth $40,009,794. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently weighed in on V. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Visa from $270.00 to $273.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. 22nd Century Group reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Visa in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Visa from $260.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Visa from $237.00 to $248.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Visa from $250.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Visa has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $260.08.

Visa Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among a global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit cards, credit cards, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global automated teller machines (ATMs).

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding V? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.