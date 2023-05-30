Merriman Wealth Management LLC Takes $895,000 Position in iShares Global Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IXC)

Merriman Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Global Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IXC – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 22,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $895,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IXC. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF by 167.7% in the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 867 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI raised its holdings in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF by 45.9% in the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF by 128.0% in the fourth quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 1,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 1,106 shares during the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $95,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF by 33.8% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 913 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IXC opened at $36.11 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a PE ratio of 14.37 and a beta of 1.13. iShares Global Energy ETF has a 12-month low of $30.53 and a 12-month high of $42.98. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $37.93 and its 200-day moving average is $38.80.

iShares Global Energy ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Energy Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global Energy Sector Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the S&P Global 1200 Index, and measures the performance of companies that S&P deems to be part of the energy sector of the economy.

