Merriman Wealth Management LLC Takes Position in iShares MSCI Germany ETF (NYSEARCA:EWG)

Merriman Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Germany ETF (NYSEARCA:EWG – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 36,718 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $908,000. Merriman Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.07% of iShares MSCI Germany ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of EWG. Zions Bancorporation N.A. bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Germany ETF during the first quarter worth $31,000. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Germany ETF during the third quarter worth $32,000. Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI Germany ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new position in iShares MSCI Germany ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI Germany ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $57,000.

iShares MSCI Germany ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:EWG opened at $28.62 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a PE ratio of 10.82 and a beta of 1.07. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $28.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.30. iShares MSCI Germany ETF has a 1 year low of $19.35 and a 1 year high of $29.56.

About iShares MSCI Germany ETF

iShares MSCI Germany ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Germany Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the German market, as measured by the MSCI Germany Index (the Index).

