Merriman Wealth Management LLC Takes Position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Merriman Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 4,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $319,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MCF Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 761.5% during the fourth quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 336 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 91.9% in the fourth quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Piershale Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SCHD traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $70.35. 901,975 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,351,830. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $65.96 and a 12-month high of $79.49. The company has a market cap of $45.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.88. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $71.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $74.51.

About Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

