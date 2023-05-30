Metallic Minerals (CVE:MMG) Stock Price Down 5.4%

Metallic Minerals Corp. (CVE:MMG – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 5.4% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.35 and last traded at C$0.35. Approximately 29,975 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 71% from the average daily volume of 104,809 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.37.

Metallic Minerals Stock Down 8.1 %

The company has a market capitalization of C$51.30 million, a P/E ratio of -9.25 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 7.37, a current ratio of 17.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.29.

Metallic Minerals Company Profile

Metallic Minerals Corp. acquires, explores for, and develops mineral properties in Canada and the United States. The company explores for silver, gold, copper, lead, and zinc deposits. Its flagship project is the 100% owned Keno silver project covering an area of 171 square kilometers located in the Keno Hill silver district, Yukon Territory, Canada.

