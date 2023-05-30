Methode Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:MEI) Shares Acquired by EMC Capital Management

EMC Capital Management boosted its position in Methode Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:MEI – Get Rating) by 20.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,598 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 940 shares during the quarter. EMC Capital Management’s holdings in Methode Electronics were worth $248,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Methode Electronics by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 37,354 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,616,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Methode Electronics by 52.1% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 19,668 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $851,000 after buying an additional 6,738 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in Methode Electronics by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 116,858 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $5,054,000 after acquiring an additional 1,938 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its stake in shares of Methode Electronics by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 32,129 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,390,000 after purchasing an additional 3,279 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Methode Electronics by 2.3% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,026,836 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $87,660,000 after purchasing an additional 46,480 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.93% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on MEI. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Methode Electronics from $52.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Monday, March 13th. StockNews.com cut shares of Methode Electronics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 22nd.

Methode Electronics stock traded down $0.25 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $43.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,375 shares, compared to its average volume of 144,892. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a current ratio of 3.51. Methode Electronics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $33.91 and a fifty-two week high of $51.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a PE ratio of 19.07 and a beta of 1.12. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.84.

Methode Electronics (NYSE:MEI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 9th. The electronics maker reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $280.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $284.50 million. Methode Electronics had a return on equity of 9.29% and a net margin of 7.30%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Methode Electronics, Inc. will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 14th were issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 13th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.28%. Methode Electronics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.35%.

Methode Electronics, Inc engages in the manufacture of component and subsystem devices. It operates through the following segments: Automotive, Interface, Industrial, and Medical. The Automotive segment supplies electronic and electromechanical devices, and related products to automobile original equipment manufacturers.

