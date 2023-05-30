M&G plc (OTCMKTS:MGPUF) Short Interest Up 18.2% in May

M&G plc (OTCMKTS:MGPUF – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,426,000 shares, a growth of 18.2% from the April 30th total of 2,052,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1,732.9 days.

M&G Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:MGPUF remained flat at $2.46 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. The company had a trading volume of 119 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,741. The business has a 50-day moving average of $2.44 and a 200 day moving average of $2.40. M&G has a 12 month low of $1.77 and a 12 month high of $2.87.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MGPUF shares. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of M&G from GBX 196 ($2.42) to GBX 194 ($2.40) in a research report on Monday, March 13th. AlphaValue lowered shares of M&G to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of M&G from GBX 190 ($2.35) to GBX 200 ($2.47) in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of M&G from GBX 270 ($3.34) to GBX 247 ($3.05) in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of M&G from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $215.25.

About M&G

M&G plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in savings and investment businesses in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Asset Management, and Retail and Savings. It offers retirement, savings, and investment management solutions to its retail and institutional customers.

