Michael E. Hurlston Sells 46,981 Shares of Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA) Stock

Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA – Get Rating) insider Michael E. Hurlston sold 46,981 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.73, for a total transaction of $4,027,681.13. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 282,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,234,756.51. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Synaptics Stock Performance

NASDAQ:SYNA traded up $2.44 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $88.13. 635,501 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 528,075. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.30 and a beta of 1.55. Synaptics Incorporated has a twelve month low of $67.73 and a twelve month high of $154.68. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $92.37 and a 200 day moving average of $103.52. The company has a current ratio of 4.96, a quick ratio of 4.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Synaptics declared that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, May 3rd that authorizes the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the software maker to purchase up to 14.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Synaptics

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SYNA. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in shares of Synaptics by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 2,443 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $232,000 after buying an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp increased its position in shares of Synaptics by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 2,679 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its position in shares of Synaptics by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 10,133 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $964,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of Synaptics by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 4,511 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $446,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chartwell Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in Synaptics by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,845 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $428,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. 90.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SYNA has been the subject of several recent research reports. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of Synaptics from $140.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Synaptics from $105.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Synaptics in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Synaptics from $100.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Synaptics from $155.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.55.

Synaptics Company Profile

Synaptics, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of human interface semiconductor solutions for electronic devices and products. It specializes in custom-designed human interface that enable people to interact with mobile computing, communications, entertainment, and other electronic devices.

