Michael E. Hurlston Sells 46,981 Shares of Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA) Stock

Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA – Get Rating) insider Michael E. Hurlston sold 46,981 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.73, for a total transaction of $4,027,681.13. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 282,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,234,756.51. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.
Synaptics Stock Performance
NASDAQ:SYNA traded up $2.44 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $88.13. 635,501 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 528,075. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.30 and a beta of 1.55. Synaptics Incorporated has a twelve month low of $67.73 and a twelve month high of $154.68. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $92.37 and a 200 day moving average of $103.52. The company has a current ratio of 4.96, a quick ratio of 4.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.
Synaptics declared that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, May 3rd that authorizes the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the software maker to purchase up to 14.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
SYNA has been the subject of several recent research reports. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of Synaptics from $140.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Synaptics from $105.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Synaptics in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Synaptics from $100.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Synaptics from $155.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.55.
Synaptics Company Profile
Synaptics, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of human interface semiconductor solutions for electronic devices and products. It specializes in custom-designed human interface that enable people to interact with mobile computing, communications, entertainment, and other electronic devices.
