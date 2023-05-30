Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) Price Target Raised to $80.00

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by BMO Capital Markets from $67.00 to $80.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on MU. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $59.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $45.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. New Street Research raised their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Micron Technology in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a sell rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $58.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $70.03.

Get Micron Technology alerts:

Micron Technology Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MU opened at $73.93 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.19 and a beta of 1.41. Micron Technology has a 12-month low of $48.43 and a 12-month high of $75.41. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $62.40 and a 200 day moving average of $58.82. The company has a current ratio of 4.17, a quick ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Micron Technology Announces Dividend

Micron Technology ( NASDAQ:MU Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 28th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported ($1.91) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.75) by ($1.16). The company had revenue of $3.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.71 billion. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 3.98% and a net margin of 6.99%. Micron Technology’s revenue was down 52.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.05 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Micron Technology will post -5.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 25th. Investors of record on Monday, April 10th were given a $0.115 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 6th. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.62%. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.09%.

Insider Activity at Micron Technology

In other Micron Technology news, Director Richard M. Beyer sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.88, for a total transaction of $239,520.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 95,660 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,728,120.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Richard M. Beyer sold 4,000 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.88, for a total value of $239,520.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 95,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,728,120.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Scott J. Deboer sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $1,200,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 208,340 shares in the company, valued at $12,500,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 64,000 shares of company stock worth $3,770,320 in the last ninety days. 0.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Micron Technology

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP raised its stake in Micron Technology by 71.6% during the third quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP now owns 28,742 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,440,000 after acquiring an additional 11,990 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 20.7% in the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 279,204 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $13,955,000 after buying an additional 47,959 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 60,664 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,032,000 after buying an additional 1,174 shares during the period. Courier Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 24.1% in the fourth quarter. Courier Capital LLC now owns 10,563 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $528,000 after buying an additional 2,048 shares during the period. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its position in Micron Technology by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 182,746 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $9,134,000 after purchasing an additional 4,831 shares during the period. 78.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Micron Technology Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Micron Technology, Inc engages in the provision of innovative memory and storage solutions. It operates through the following segments: Compute & Networking Business Unit (CNBU), Mobile Business Unit (MBU), Storage Business Unit (SBU), and Embedded Business Unit (EBU). The CNBU segment includes memory products sold into cloud server, enterprise, client, graphics, and networking markets.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Micron Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Micron Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.