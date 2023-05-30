MillerKnoll, Inc. (MLKN) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 1st

MillerKnoll, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLKN – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, April 18th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Saturday, June 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.1875 per share on Saturday, July 15th. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 1st.

MillerKnoll Trading Down 2.5 %

NASDAQ MLKN traded down $0.36 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $14.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 86,374 shares, compared to its average volume of 561,774. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $17.49 and a 200 day moving average of $20.47. MillerKnoll has a twelve month low of $14.33 and a twelve month high of $33.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.49, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

MillerKnoll (NASDAQ:MLKN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 22nd. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.15. MillerKnoll had a net margin of 1.51% and a return on equity of 10.83%. The business had revenue of $984.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $997.40 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.28 earnings per share. MillerKnoll’s revenue was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that MillerKnoll will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at MillerKnoll

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MillerKnoll

In other news, Director Michael A. Volkema bought 60,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $16.61 per share, with a total value of $999,922.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 187,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,107,498.46. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other news, insider Megan Lyon bought 6,410 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $15.60 per share, with a total value of $99,996.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 17,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $278,850. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Michael A. Volkema acquired 60,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $16.61 per share, with a total value of $999,922.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 187,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,107,498.46. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders own 1.81% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MLKN. US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in shares of MillerKnoll during the first quarter worth $36,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of MillerKnoll during the first quarter worth $41,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in MillerKnoll by 428.8% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,758 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in MillerKnoll in the first quarter valued at $58,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in MillerKnoll in the fourth quarter valued at $69,000. Institutional investors own 97.23% of the company’s stock.

About MillerKnoll

MillerKnoll, Inc engages in the research, design, manufacture, and distribution of interior furnishings for use in various environments including office, healthcare, educational, and residential settings. It operates through the following segments: Americas Contract, International Contract, Global Retail, and Knoll.

