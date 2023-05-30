Mirion Technologies (NYSE:MIR) Research Coverage Started at Citigroup

Citigroup started coverage on shares of Mirion Technologies (NYSE:MIR – Get Rating) in a report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.
Mirion Technologies Stock Up 4.8 %
Shares of NYSE:MIR opened at $7.80 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a PE ratio of -4.73 and a beta of 0.52. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $8.06 and its 200 day moving average is $7.54. Mirion Technologies has a 1 year low of $5.40 and a 1 year high of $9.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 1.50.
In other Mirion Technologies news, major shareholder Charterhouse General Partners sold 9,786,153 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.64, for a total transaction of $84,552,361.92. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 14,960,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $129,260,465.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 2.68% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Mirion Technologies, Inc provides radiation detection, measurement, analysis, and monitoring products and services in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, Finland, China, Belgium, Netherlands, Estonia, and Japan. It operates through two segments, Medical and Industrial. The medical segment offers radiation oncology quality assurance and dosimetry solutions; patient safety solutions for diagnostic imaging and radiation therapy centers; radiation therapy quality assurance solutions for calibrating and verifying imaging and treatment accuracy; and radionuclide therapy products for nuclear medicine applications, such as shielding, product handling, medical imaging furniture, and rehabilitation products.
