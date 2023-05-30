Mirion Technologies (NYSE:MIR) Research Coverage Started at Citigroup

Citigroup started coverage on shares of Mirion Technologies (NYSE:MIR – Get Rating) in a report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

Mirion Technologies Stock Up 4.8 %

Shares of NYSE:MIR opened at $7.80 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a PE ratio of -4.73 and a beta of 0.52. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $8.06 and its 200 day moving average is $7.54. Mirion Technologies has a 1 year low of $5.40 and a 1 year high of $9.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 1.50.

Insider Buying and Selling at Mirion Technologies

In other Mirion Technologies news, major shareholder Charterhouse General Partners sold 9,786,153 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.64, for a total transaction of $84,552,361.92. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 14,960,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $129,260,465.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 2.68% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Mirion Technologies

Mirion Technologies Company Profile

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Mirion Technologies by 16.7% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 17,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 2,524 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mirion Technologies during the third quarter worth $71,000. Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in Mirion Technologies by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 36,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,000 after buying an additional 1,441 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in shares of Mirion Technologies during the third quarter valued at $158,000. Finally, Epacria Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Mirion Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $107,000. 83.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Mirion Technologies, Inc provides radiation detection, measurement, analysis, and monitoring products and services in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, Finland, China, Belgium, Netherlands, Estonia, and Japan. It operates through two segments, Medical and Industrial. The medical segment offers radiation oncology quality assurance and dosimetry solutions; patient safety solutions for diagnostic imaging and radiation therapy centers; radiation therapy quality assurance solutions for calibrating and verifying imaging and treatment accuracy; and radionuclide therapy products for nuclear medicine applications, such as shielding, product handling, medical imaging furniture, and rehabilitation products.

