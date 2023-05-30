Mitsubishi Materials Co. (OTCMKTS:MIMTF) Short Interest Up 29.0% in May

Mitsubishi Materials Co. (OTCMKTS:MIMTF – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 142,700 shares, a growth of 29.0% from the April 30th total of 110,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1,427.0 days.
Mitsubishi Materials Price Performance
OTCMKTS:MIMTF remained flat at C$17.10 during trading hours on Tuesday. Mitsubishi Materials has a 52 week low of C$17.10 and a 52 week high of C$17.10. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$15.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$14.70.
About Mitsubishi Materials
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Mitsubishi Materials (MIMTF)
- 3 Stocks Worth Buying at 52-Week Lows
- Palantir: The “Sleeper” Play on the AI Revolution
- Can Tesla’s Supercharger Become the Industry Norm? Ford Says Yes
- AI Chip Stock Showdown: The Biggest Winners and Losers
- Can PDD Holdings’ Temu Rival Shein? A $22 Billion Opportunity
Receive News & Ratings for Mitsubishi Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mitsubishi Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.