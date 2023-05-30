Mitsubishi Materials Co. (OTCMKTS:MIMTF) Short Interest Up 29.0% in May

Mitsubishi Materials Co. (OTCMKTS:MIMTF – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 142,700 shares, a growth of 29.0% from the April 30th total of 110,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1,427.0 days.

Mitsubishi Materials Price Performance

OTCMKTS:MIMTF remained flat at C$17.10 during trading hours on Tuesday. Mitsubishi Materials has a 52 week low of C$17.10 and a 52 week high of C$17.10. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$15.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$14.70.

Get Mitsubishi Materials alerts:

About Mitsubishi Materials

(Get Rating)

See Also

Mitsubishi Materials Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in, metals, metalworking solutions, cement, environment and energy, and electronic materials businesses. The company offers automotive products, including engine, drive system, and onboard equipment parts and materials; exterior parts and materials; electronic parts and materials; hybrid, EV, and fuel cell car parts and materials; tools; and recycling, and green parts and materials.

Receive News & Ratings for Mitsubishi Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mitsubishi Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.