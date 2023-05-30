Mitsui & Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MITSY) Reaches New 12-Month High at $663.18

Mitsui & Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MITSY – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $663.18 and last traded at $659.70, with a volume of 1443 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $643.09.

Mitsui & Co., Ltd. Trading Up 2.6 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $50.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.18, a PEG ratio of 6.01 and a beta of 0.77. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $620.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $596.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.22.

About Mitsui & Co., Ltd.

Mitsui & Co, Ltd. engages in the general trading business. It operates through the following segments: Iron & Steel Products, Mineral & Metal Resources, Machinery & Infrastructure, Chemicals, Energy, Lifestyle, Innovation & Corporate Development, and Others. The Iron & Steel Products segment manages the sourcing and supply of iron and steel products; investment in steel service centers; electric furnace steel mills, rolling mills, component manufacturers; and the iron & steel distribution industry.

