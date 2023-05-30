Movado Group (NYSE:MOV) Issues FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Movado Group (NYSE:MOV – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.70-$2.90 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $2.79. The company issued revenue guidance of $725.00 million-$750.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $736.70 million.

Movado Group Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of MOV traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $25.92. The company had a trading volume of 121,168 shares, compared to its average volume of 166,456. Movado Group has a 52-week low of $24.25 and a 52-week high of $37.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $573.87 million, a P/E ratio of 6.93 and a beta of 1.21. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $26.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.06.

Movado Group (NYSE:MOV – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 23rd. The company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $194.27 million for the quarter. Movado Group had a return on equity of 17.83% and a net margin of 11.61%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Movado Group will post 2.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Movado Group Cuts Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 7th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 6th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.40%. Movado Group’s payout ratio is 37.53%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on MOV shares. TD Cowen reduced their target price on Movado Group from $38.00 to $32.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 24th. StockNews.com started coverage on Movado Group in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a buy rating for the company.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in Movado Group by 17.1% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 10,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $336,000 after buying an additional 1,589 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Movado Group in the third quarter valued at $325,000. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in Movado Group by 32.0% in the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 11,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,000 after buying an additional 2,698 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Movado Group by 5.9% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,000 after buying an additional 453 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Seizert Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Movado Group in the fourth quarter valued at $251,000. 67.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Movado Group

Movado Group, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and distribution of watches. It operates through the Watch and Accessory Brands, and Company Stores segments. The Watch and Accessory Brands segment includes the distribution of watches and, to a lesser extent, jewelry and other accessories, of owned and licensed brands, in addition to revenue generated from after-sales service activities and shipping.

