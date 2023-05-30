M&T Bank Corp Acquires 6,396 Shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

M&T Bank Corp increased its holdings in shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Rating) by 19.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 38,913 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,396 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Cintas were worth $17,569,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Patton Fund Management Inc. bought a new position in Cintas during the fourth quarter worth about $201,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cintas by 24.0% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 3,098 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,399,000 after acquiring an additional 599 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cintas during the third quarter worth approximately $224,000. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of Cintas by 17.2% during the fourth quarter. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. now owns 810 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $354,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the period. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its holdings in shares of Cintas by 2.2% during the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 27,750 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,773,000 after acquiring an additional 594 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 61.92% of the company’s stock.

CTAS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Cintas in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Citigroup initiated coverage on Cintas in a report on Thursday, April 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $540.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $525.00 price objective on shares of Cintas in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Cintas from $503.00 to $512.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Cintas from $401.00 to $419.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $501.25.

Shares of CTAS opened at $468.72 on Tuesday. Cintas Co. has a one year low of $343.86 and a one year high of $478.39. The company has a market cap of $47.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.62, a P/E/G ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 1.71. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $458.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $449.78.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 29th. The business services provider reported $3.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.01 by $0.13. Cintas had a net margin of 15.06% and a return on equity of 38.12%. The firm had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.69 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Cintas Co. will post 12.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be paid a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 12th. Cintas’s payout ratio is 36.92%.

Cintas Corp. engages in the provision of corporate identity uniforms through rental and sales programs. It operates through the following segments: Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other. The Uniform Rental and Facility Services segment consists of the rental and servicing of uniforms and other garments including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items.

