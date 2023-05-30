M&T Bank Corp Buys 34,967 Shares of VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI)

M&T Bank Corp raised its stake in VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 890,472 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,967 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp owned 0.09% of VICI Properties worth $28,556,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VICI. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of VICI Properties by 11.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 98,755,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,810,583,000 after buying an additional 10,248,110 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of VICI Properties by 223.1% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,401,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,132,000 after buying an additional 3,039,359 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of VICI Properties by 5.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 54,549,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,648,501,000 after buying an additional 2,770,415 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of VICI Properties by 54.0% during the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 6,047,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,509,000 after buying an additional 2,119,396 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PGGM Investments acquired a new position in shares of VICI Properties during the third quarter valued at about $56,090,000.

VICI Properties Stock Performance

NYSE VICI opened at $30.53 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $32.13 and its 200-day moving average is $32.85. VICI Properties Inc. has a 12-month low of $27.75 and a 12-month high of $35.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market cap of $30.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.94.

VICI Properties Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 23rd were given a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 22nd. VICI Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 109.09%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on VICI shares. Mizuho started coverage on shares of VICI Properties in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH boosted their price target on shares of VICI Properties from $34.50 to $37.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of VICI Properties from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 6th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $38.00 price target on shares of VICI Properties in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. Finally, Wolfe Research cut their price target on shares of VICI Properties from $46.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, VICI Properties presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $36.75.

About VICI Properties

VICI Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which owns, acquires and develops gaming, hospitality and entertainment properties. It operates through the following segments: Real Property Business and Golf Course Business. The Real Property Business segment consists of leased real property.

