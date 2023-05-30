M&T Bank Corp Buys New Stake in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

M&T Bank Corp bought a new stake in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 193,409 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,276,000.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. NewSquare Capital LLC acquired a new position in Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI acquired a new position in Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, New Millennium Group LLC acquired a new position in Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.92% of the company’s stock.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Edward Jones upgraded Meta Platforms from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 20th. Cowen upped their price objective on Meta Platforms from $135.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Loop Capital upgraded Meta Platforms from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $220.00 to $320.00 in a report on Monday, May 15th. TD Cowen increased their price target on Meta Platforms from $195.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their price target on Meta Platforms from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, forty have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $245.13.
Meta Platforms Stock Up 3.7 %
Meta Platforms stock opened at $262.04 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $225.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $173.17. The firm has a market cap of $671.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.51, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 2.07. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $88.09 and a fifty-two week high of $262.31.
Meta Platforms Company Profile
Meta Platforms, Inc, engages in the development of social media applications. It builds technology that helps people connect, find communities, and grow businesses. It operates through the Family of Apps (FoA) and Reality Labs (RL) segments. The FoA segment consists of Facebook, Instagram, Messenger, WhatsApp, and other services.
