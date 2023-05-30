M&T Bank Corp Buys New Stake in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

M&T Bank Corp bought a new stake in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 193,409 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,276,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. NewSquare Capital LLC acquired a new position in Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI acquired a new position in Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, New Millennium Group LLC acquired a new position in Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.92% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Edward Jones upgraded Meta Platforms from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 20th. Cowen upped their price objective on Meta Platforms from $135.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Loop Capital upgraded Meta Platforms from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $220.00 to $320.00 in a report on Monday, May 15th. TD Cowen increased their price target on Meta Platforms from $195.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their price target on Meta Platforms from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, forty have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $245.13.

Insider Activity

Meta Platforms Stock Up 3.7 %

In other news, CFO Susan J. Li sold 10,643 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.81, for a total transaction of $2,488,439.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 73,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,292,119.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In related news, CFO Susan J. Li sold 10,643 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.81, for a total value of $2,488,439.83. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 73,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,292,119.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 722 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.06, for a total transaction of $178,377.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 38,088 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,410,021.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 37,369 shares of company stock valued at $8,682,268. Insiders own 14.03% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms stock opened at $262.04 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $225.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $173.17. The firm has a market cap of $671.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.51, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 2.07. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $88.09 and a fifty-two week high of $262.31.

Meta Platforms Company Profile

Meta Platforms, Inc, engages in the development of social media applications. It builds technology that helps people connect, find communities, and grow businesses. It operates through the Family of Apps (FoA) and Reality Labs (RL) segments. The FoA segment consists of Facebook, Instagram, Messenger, WhatsApp, and other services.

