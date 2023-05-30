M&T Bank Corp Decreases Stock Position in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

M&T Bank Corp reduced its position in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 295,723 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 5,346 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $22,045,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. American Trust increased its position in Amphenol by 0.3% during the third quarter. American Trust now owns 44,470 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,978,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Amphenol by 2.5% during the third quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,461 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $366,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. TFG Advisers LLC increased its position in Amphenol by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 3,726 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $284,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC increased its position in Amphenol by 2.2% during the third quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 6,915 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $463,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. increased its position in Amphenol by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 23,300 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,774,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. 94.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Amphenol alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Amphenol from $91.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on Amphenol in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered Amphenol from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $91.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Amphenol has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $84.56.

Insider Activity

Amphenol Price Performance

In other news, insider Jean-Luc Gavelle sold 184,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.67, for a total value of $13,746,747.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 2.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Amphenol stock opened at $76.61 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $76.88 and a 200 day moving average of $78.12. Amphenol Co. has a 12 month low of $61.67 and a 12 month high of $82.86. The firm has a market cap of $45.61 billion, a PE ratio of 24.79, a PEG ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.02. Amphenol had a return on equity of 27.10% and a net margin of 15.15%. The company had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.91 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.67 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Amphenol Co. will post 2.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amphenol Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 20th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 16th. Amphenol’s payout ratio is 27.18%.

Amphenol Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Amphenol Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of electrical, electronic and fiber optic connectors, interconnect systems, antennas, sensors and sensor-based products, and specialty cable. Its products include connectors, cable assemblies, sensors, antenna solutions, power distribution, cable, printed circuits, and accessories for connectors and cable.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Amphenol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amphenol and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.