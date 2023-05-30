M&T Bank Corp Has $18.86 Million Stock Position in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

M&T Bank Corp lowered its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) by 52.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 76,661 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 85,765 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $18,856,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 22.4% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 26,258 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $6,471,000 after purchasing an additional 4,807 shares in the last quarter. National Pension Service boosted its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 378,114 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $81,124,000 after purchasing an additional 3,494 shares in the last quarter. Gallacher Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern in the 4th quarter valued at $408,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 241,510 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $59,513,000 after purchasing an additional 8,487 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern in the 4th quarter valued at $214,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.98% of the company’s stock.
Norfolk Southern Price Performance
Shares of NSC opened at $210.57 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.75. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $207.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $229.63. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 52-week low of $196.33 and a 52-week high of $264.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.93 billion, a PE ratio of 16.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.29.
Norfolk Southern Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, May 20th. Investors of record on Friday, May 5th were given a $1.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 4th. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.56%. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.51%.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Norfolk Southern from $250.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Barclays cut their price target on Norfolk Southern from $250.00 to $235.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 27th. VNET Group reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Norfolk Southern in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Norfolk Southern from $221.00 to $210.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price target on Norfolk Southern from $239.00 to $226.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $242.48.
Norfolk Southern Profile
Norfolk Southern Corp. is a transportation company, which engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods. The company also transports overseas freight through several Atlantic and Gulf Coast ports. Its services include property leases and sales, wire line or pipeline and fiber optics projects, access property, managing private crossings, promoting businesses with signboards, and natural resource management.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Norfolk Southern (NSC)
- Keep An Eye On These 5 Small-Cap AI Companies
- Intuitive Surgical Gives Buying Opportunity Off Its 52 Week Highs
- Emcor Stock in Buy Zone As it Rebounds Off 50-Day Average
- Krystal Clear: Krystal Biotech Clears Resistance in Good Volume
- Taiwan Semiconductor Well Positioned for the AI Rush
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NSC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Norfolk Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Norfolk Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.