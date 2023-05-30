M&T Bank Corp Has $18.86 Million Stock Position in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

M&T Bank Corp lowered its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) by 52.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 76,661 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 85,765 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $18,856,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 22.4% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 26,258 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $6,471,000 after purchasing an additional 4,807 shares in the last quarter. National Pension Service boosted its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 378,114 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $81,124,000 after purchasing an additional 3,494 shares in the last quarter. Gallacher Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern in the 4th quarter valued at $408,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 241,510 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $59,513,000 after purchasing an additional 8,487 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern in the 4th quarter valued at $214,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NSC opened at $210.57 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.75. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $207.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $229.63. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 52-week low of $196.33 and a 52-week high of $264.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.93 billion, a PE ratio of 16.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.29.

Norfolk Southern ( NYSE:NSC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The railroad operator reported $3.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.15 by $0.17. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 25.76% and a net margin of 23.40%. The business had revenue of $3.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.11 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.93 EPS. Norfolk Southern’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 13.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, May 20th. Investors of record on Friday, May 5th were given a $1.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 4th. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.56%. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.51%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Norfolk Southern from $250.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Barclays cut their price target on Norfolk Southern from $250.00 to $235.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 27th. VNET Group reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Norfolk Southern in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Norfolk Southern from $221.00 to $210.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price target on Norfolk Southern from $239.00 to $226.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $242.48.

Norfolk Southern Corp. is a transportation company, which engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods. The company also transports overseas freight through several Atlantic and Gulf Coast ports. Its services include property leases and sales, wire line or pipeline and fiber optics projects, access property, managing private crossings, promoting businesses with signboards, and natural resource management.

