M&T Bank Corp Has $20.27 Million Holdings in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

M&T Bank Corp lessened its stake in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 408,208 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,172 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $20,269,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Central Bank & Trust Co. boosted its holdings in Mondelez International by 44.0% during the fourth quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 1,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Patton Fund Management Inc. acquired a new position in Mondelez International during the fourth quarter worth $203,000. Power Corp of Canada acquired a new position in Mondelez International during the third quarter worth $305,000. Valmark Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in Mondelez International during the fourth quarter worth $226,000. Finally, Vaughan David Investments LLC IL boosted its holdings in Mondelez International by 1.3% during the third quarter. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL now owns 497,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,275,000 after purchasing an additional 6,439 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.91% of the company’s stock.

Mondelez International Price Performance

MDLZ stock opened at $75.13 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $54.72 and a 12 month high of $78.59. The firm has a market cap of $102.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.65. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $73.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $68.63.

Mondelez International Announces Dividend

Mondelez International ( NASDAQ:MDLZ Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.09. Mondelez International had a net margin of 11.99% and a return on equity of 15.24%. The company had revenue of $9.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.43 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.84 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a $0.385 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.05%. Mondelez International’s payout ratio is currently 53.66%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MDLZ has been the subject of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $80.00 to $83.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $77.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $78.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $78.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $79.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.00.

About Mondelez International

(Get Rating)

Mondelez International, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of snack food and beverage products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Latin America, Asia, Middle East, and Africa, Europe, and North America. Its products include beverages, biscuits, chocolate, gum and candy, cheese and grocery, and meals.

Featured Stories

