M&T Bank Corp Has $29.97 Million Stock Holdings in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

M&T Bank Corp increased its holdings in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) by 11.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 328,572 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 34,748 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $29,974,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of DUK. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Duke Energy by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 70,549,902 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,562,551,000 after buying an additional 1,035,303 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Duke Energy by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 54,910,595 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,107,783,000 after buying an additional 1,109,394 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Duke Energy by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 45,155,130 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,200,330,000 after acquiring an additional 816,427 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Duke Energy by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,123,493 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $755,646,000 after acquiring an additional 207,627 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in Duke Energy by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 7,921,247 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $815,809,000 after acquiring an additional 777,678 shares during the last quarter. 63.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $116.00 to $112.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of Duke Energy from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 17th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Duke Energy in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $99.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $111.00 to $103.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $105.60.

Duke Energy Stock Performance

DUK opened at $88.70 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $96.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $98.55. Duke Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $83.76 and a 1-year high of $114.50. The company has a market cap of $68.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.29, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.43.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The utilities provider reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.40 by ($0.20). Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.39% and a net margin of 8.89%. The business had revenue of $7.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.30 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Duke Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 12th will be issued a dividend of $1.005 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $4.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.53%. Duke Energy’s payout ratio is 123.69%.

About Duke Energy

Duke Energy Corp. engages in the distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities & Infrastructure and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations in regulated electric utilities in the Carolinas, Florida and the Midwest.

