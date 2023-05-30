M&T Bank Corp Has $32.26 Million Stake in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE)

M&T Bank Corp raised its position in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE – Get Rating) by 4.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 717,359 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,474 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in FirstEnergy were worth $32,257,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. GW&K Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of FirstEnergy by 159.2% in the 4th quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 635 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FirstEnergy in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. CI Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of FirstEnergy by 940.0% in the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 728 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 658 shares during the period. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE acquired a new stake in shares of FirstEnergy in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new stake in shares of FirstEnergy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:FE opened at $36.71 on Tuesday. FirstEnergy Corp. has a 12-month low of $35.32 and a 12-month high of $43.69. The stock has a market cap of $21.03 billion, a PE ratio of 51.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.44. The business has a 50 day moving average of $39.53 and a 200-day moving average of $40.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06.

FirstEnergy ( NYSE:FE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $3.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.04 billion. FirstEnergy had a return on equity of 12.60% and a net margin of 3.23%. The company’s revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.60 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that FirstEnergy Corp. will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 5th will be paid a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 4th. FirstEnergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 219.72%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on FE. StockNews.com began coverage on FirstEnergy in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on FirstEnergy from $43.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Mizuho lowered their target price on FirstEnergy from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on FirstEnergy from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on FirstEnergy from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.00.

FirstEnergy Corp. engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity as well as energy management and other energy-related services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following business segments: Regulated Distribution, Regulated Transmission, and Corporate or Other.

